Vidulum (VDL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,431.00

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $2,431.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000853 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

