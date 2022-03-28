Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of VLTA traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

