Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) will announce $367.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the lowest is $362.33 million. Vonage posted sales of $332.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

VG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.10. 105,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,484. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -201.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

