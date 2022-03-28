Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SentinelOne (S)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SentinelOne (NYSE: S):

3/22/2022 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $42.00.

3/11/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/21/2022 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

2/3/2022 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

1/31/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

SentinelOne stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,239. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,116 shares of company stock worth $28,552,523.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

