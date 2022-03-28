Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 459,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 81,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,107. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.