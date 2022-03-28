Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.41.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
