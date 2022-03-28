Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.