Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will report $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

ROK traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.16. 8,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,698. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.