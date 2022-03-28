Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post $4.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $18.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,952. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 1-year low of $234.26 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.85 and its 200-day moving average is $261.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

