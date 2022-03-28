Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. 982,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

