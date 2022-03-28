Zacks: Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will announce $12.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $47.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.88 billion to $52.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.20 billion to $52.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.88. 43,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,231. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

