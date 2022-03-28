Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sapiens International also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SPNS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. 114,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sapiens International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.