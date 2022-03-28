Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.35. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $161.47 and a 12 month high of $250.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

