Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.11). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%.

CURI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,475. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $129,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

