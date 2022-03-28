Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.65. 6,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.