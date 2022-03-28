Zacks: Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

GATX traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,829. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.87. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,908,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $8,549,931. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

