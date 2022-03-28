Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.72. 2,834,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,221,283. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.