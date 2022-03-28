Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

SEEL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,859,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 116,859 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,771,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 808,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 361,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.