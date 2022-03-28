Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 306.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after buying an additional 561,631 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $188.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.63 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.