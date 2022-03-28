ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 147,485 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.57. 1,478,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 204.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,274,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

