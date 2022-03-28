ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $6,616.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.58 or 0.07093259 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.39 or 1.00256678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047138 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.