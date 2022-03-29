-$0.02 EPS Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AMPE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,003. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

