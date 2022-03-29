-$0.02 EPS Expected for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $40.08 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

