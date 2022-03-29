-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNOV. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
