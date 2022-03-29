-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.04). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
