$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. GCM Grosvenor reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

GCMG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 197,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 463,592 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

