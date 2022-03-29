$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Core Laboratories also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 561,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,983 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

