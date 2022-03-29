-$0.19 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

