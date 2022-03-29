-$0.21 EPS Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

