$0.22 EPS Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 636,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,268. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

