-$0.30 EPS Expected for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 26,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,327. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

