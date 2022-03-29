-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 796,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,756. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $422.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

