-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.79). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

ITCI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,228. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $65.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

