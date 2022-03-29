$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $153.88 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $372.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

