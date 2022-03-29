$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) to announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.56. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $92.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

