$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,273,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,325 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 190,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,207. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

