105 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $29,126,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 177.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $484.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.91. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $485.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

