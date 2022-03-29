11,182 Shares in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Southern States Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.