1,366 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after acquiring an additional 641,004 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 238,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30.

