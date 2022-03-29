$165.82 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) will announce $165.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.89 million and the lowest is $164.64 million. Groupon posted sales of $263.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $821.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.41 million to $861.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $920.11 million, with estimates ranging from $840.67 million to $962.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 770,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99. Groupon has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

