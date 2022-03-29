180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of OTRK opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.28. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.
Ontrak Profile
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
