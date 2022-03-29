180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

