180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 16.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after buying an additional 155,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,564,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,105 ($14.47) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $76.77.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.