$2.08 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.05. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $126.03 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.