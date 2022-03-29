$2.36 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

