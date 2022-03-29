$2.95 EPS Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) to report $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $3.38. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $4.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

PRU opened at $120.06 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

