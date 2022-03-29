22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dawson James lifted their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 55,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $399.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

