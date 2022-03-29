$3.11 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.40. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $15.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.19.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $12.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.01. 521,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,740. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.72. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $365.58 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

