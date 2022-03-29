$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will report $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $15.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.75. 18,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,575. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.