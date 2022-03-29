$313.65 Million in Sales Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will report $313.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.40 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTOS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 943,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 453,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,589. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.