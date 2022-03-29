317 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 104,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 19,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE YUM opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
